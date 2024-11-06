Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, key battleground state

US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, key battleground state

Donald Trump also won the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia, fending off a challenge from Kamala Harris.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2024 13:07 IST
us presidential elections
Image Source : AP/FILE Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania

Republican nominee Donald Trump has achieved a major victory as he won the biggest battleground state Pennsylvania, projects AP. He won 19 electoral votes in the state marking a decisive edge over her Democrat rival Kamala Harris. 

Trump’s victory over Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is just the second by a Republican in Pennsylvania since 1988. He was the only other Republican nominee to carry the state when he won it in 2016. It’s also the first time a Republican has won a top-of-the-ticket race in the Keystone State since Trump’s win that year.

Trump garnered over 51 per cent votes in Pennsylvania while his Democrat rival Harris got nearly 48 per cent votes. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement