US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, key battleground state

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania

Republican nominee Donald Trump has achieved a major victory as he won the biggest battleground state Pennsylvania, projects AP. He won 19 electoral votes in the state marking a decisive edge over her Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

Trump’s victory over Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is just the second by a Republican in Pennsylvania since 1988. He was the only other Republican nominee to carry the state when he won it in 2016. It’s also the first time a Republican has won a top-of-the-ticket race in the Keystone State since Trump’s win that year.

Trump garnered over 51 per cent votes in Pennsylvania while his Democrat rival Harris got nearly 48 per cent votes.