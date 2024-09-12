Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
US President Joe Biden to host Quad summit September 21 in Delaware- a day before BRICS meet

"The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas," a White House spokesperson said.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: September 12, 2024 20:54 IST
US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

Washington: US President Joe Biden will host a Quad leaders summit with leaders from Australia, India and Japan on September 21 in Delaware, the White House said on Thursday. "The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

