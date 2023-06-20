Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden's son Hunter pleads guilty to federal charges

According to a letter that was filed in the United States District Court in Delaware, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon.

Hunter Biden is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors regarding the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user as part of the agreement, which was made public on Tuesday. In addition, he will agree to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses, according to the news agency AP.

Although it is not entirely uncommon, it is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time that charges are filed in court.

The Justice Department's investigation into Biden's second son, who acknowledged struggling with addiction following Beau Biden's death in 2015, has come to an end as a result of the agreement.

Additionally, it prevents a trial that would have caused distracting headlines for a White House that has worked hard to distance itself from the Justice Department.

The younger Biden's lawyer, Christopher Clark, said in a statement that he believed the five-year investigation had now been resolved.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," Clark said. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

The news comes as congressional Republicans are conducting investigations into nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden's business dealings, including his finances and foreign payments.

Additionally, it comes just a few days after another case with even more significant political ramifications—a 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate—came to light.

In addition, Joe Biden has been questioned about his son's drug use and business dealings. Despite knowing for 11 days in October 2018 that he was a drug user, the gun charge states that Hunter Biden had a handgun, a Colt Cobra 38 special.

The charge carries a maximum prison term of ten years, but the Justice Department claims that Hunter Biden has reached a pre-trial agreement. There were no complete details available at the time.

