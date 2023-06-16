PM US visit: Modi to meet president Joe Biden on June 22, will also address joint sitting of Congress: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

PM US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US president Joe Biden on June 22. He will also address the joint sitting of US Congress on the same day. The Ministry of External Affairs also informed that in Washington, PM Modi is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, other stakeholders.

The PMO also informed that at the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, PM will pay an official State visit to USA. The visit will commence in New York, where the PM will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations HQ on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23. Engagement with the Indian Diaspora has been a signature part of Modi’s overseas travel.

More than 160 artists are rehearsing for the past week to stage as many as 25 cultural programmes representing 15 Indian states. Most of them are dances, songs and musicals reflecting the rich cultural diversity of India.

(With PTI inputs)

