US: Biden makes another blunder, says he will beat Donald Trump 'again in 2020' | WATCH

Washington: US President Joe Biden is facing growing calls to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor debate performance against his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump, and the 81-year-old President is trying to show that he is still competent to run for the November elections. However, another embarrassing gaffe by the President is a step in the wrong direction that is unlikely to bode well for his prospects.

At a rally in Wisconsin on Friday, Biden said he will defeat Trump "again in 2020", after already besting him in the presidential race four years ago. "I am running and gonna win again. I'm the sitting president of the United States of America in no small part because of you. Not a joke, in 2020 you came through for me. I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party," he said.

"Well, let me say this as clearly as I can, I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020, by the way, we're going to do it again in 2024," Biden further said. In a separate interview with ABC News, the US President said the only way he would step down is “if the Lord Almighty comes down” and told him to do so.

Growing calls for Biden to withdraw

Biden is under pressure from some Democrats to step aside and open a path for his 59-year-old vice president, Kamala Harris. Some public opinion polls have shown Trump widening a lead over the Democratic president since the debate, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll found one in three Democrats want Biden to quit the race.

Harris is the top alternative to replace US President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic. A CNN poll found Harris within striking distance of Trump in a hypothetical matchup: 47 per cent of registered voters support Trump, 45 per cent support Harris, a result within the margin of error that suggests there is no clear leader under such a scenario.

Biden's halting performance at his debate with Trump on June 27 raised serious concerns among some Democrats about his mental acuity and stamina at age 81. There is a movement afoot in the party to persuade him to step aside, with critics warning he faces near-certain defeat and could drag other Democrats down with him. House Democrats and a group of senators are expected to convene on the topic when they return to Washington next week.

Business leaders displeased

A handful of donors and business leaders are making their displeasure with Biden's candidacy known loudly, halting funding or looking at possible Democratic alternatives. Even some of Biden's closest political allies, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have raised questions about his health.

Trump, 78, who made multiple false statements during the debate in Atlanta, falsely claimed in a video that was circulated on social media that he had driven Biden out of the race. He made disparaging comments about Harris in the same video, which the Trump campaign stood by.

Trump and his allies have been rolling out new attack lines against Harris, insulting her abilities, painting her as Biden's chief enabler and accusing her of being part of a coverup of his health. It's an effort, campaign officials insist, that is not a reflection of their concerns about a potential change at the top of the ticket, given Biden's insistence he is not leaving the race.

