US President Joe Biden honours Pope Francis with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Presidential Medal of Freedom: Outgoing US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the highest civilian award given by the president, during a phone call. Biden said that the pontiff was "a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world".

Taking to social media platform X, President Biden expressed his admiration for Pope Francis and called the leader of the Catholic Church the "People's Pope." "Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled. As the People's Pope, you are a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world," Biden said on X.

Initially, President Biden was scheduled to personally present the medal to Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday, during what was planned to be his final overseas trip of his presidency. However, he cancelled his travel plans to focus on monitoring the ongoing wildfires in California.

Biden bestowed award to Pope during phone call

In a statement from the White House, President Biden spoke to Pope and named him as a recipient of the medal, which is the highest civilian honour in the United States. The award is given to individuals who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours."

This is the first time that President Biden has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction during his presidency.

Biden himself is a recipient of the award with distinction, recognised when he was vice-president by then-president Barack Obama in a surprise ceremony eight years ago. That was the only time in Obama's two terms when he awarded that version of the medal.

'His mission of serving the poor has never ceased'

The citation for the pope says, as a young man, Jorge Bergoglio sought a career in science before faith led him to a life with the Jesuits. For decades, he served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. "As Pope Francis, his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths," it said.

"The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before. Above all, he is the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world," it added.

As his term nears its end on January 20, Biden has been honoring prominent individuals, including supporters and allies, with various accolades in recent weeks.

