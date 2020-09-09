Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021. According to reports, he was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde who is a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Gjedde has praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.

'For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,' Tybring-Gjedde said to Fox News.

Tybring-Gjedde also said that the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.

In his nomination letter, he wrote: 'As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.'

He also cited the president's 'key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.'

Tybring-Gjedde also praised Trump for withdrawing large numbers of US troops from the Middle East.

The Norwegian MP said that the President had met the three conditions needed to win the peace prize.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage