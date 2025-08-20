President Trump imposed 'sanctions on India' to end Russia-Ukraine war, says White House US President Donald Trump has doubled India's tariff to 50 per cent by imposing an additional 25 per cent levy on the previously announced 25 per cent.

US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the move was designed to put secondary pressure on Moscow.

Trump has imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which will come into effect from August 27.

Sanctions on India to bring this war to end

"The president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He has taken actions, as you have seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He's made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place," Leavitt said.

This comes just days after Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, where both leaders signalled progress towards a potential trilateral dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump described the talks "very successful day", while Zelensky called it was the "best conversation" he had with the US President so far.

Earlier in an interview to CNBC, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent also accused India of "profiteering" by reselling Russian oil.

However, India has called the tariffs "unjustified and unreasonable". India said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

White House once again claims Trump ended India-Pakistan conflict

In an answer to another question, Leavitt once again claimed that Trump has ended the military conflict between India and Pakistan. "We've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a President who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the President of the United States of America," Leavitt said.

Leavitt said that Trump used trade "in a very powerful way as leverage" to bring the India-Pakistan conflict to an end.

It is pertinent to mention that since May 10, when US President claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of Washington-mediated talks, he has repeated over 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between the two countries.

However, India has consistently clarified that the ceasefire understanding was the result of direct discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both militaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in Parliament that no foreign leader requested India to halt Operation Sindoor.

