'Sure, I'll meet Zelenskyy': Putin's willingness marks breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Rubio US President Donald Trump has said he is arranging talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed, in principle, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — a move hailed as a breakthrough in efforts to end the prolonged war between the two nations. Speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, Rubio described the shift as “unprecedented” after more than three years of deadlock, bloodshed, and stalled diplomacy.

Rubio confirmed that the development followed a conversation between President Donald Trump and President Putin, during which Trump suggested a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. “Just the fact that Putin is saying, ‘Sure, I’ll meet with Zelenskyy’ — that’s a big deal,” Rubio stated. “This wasn’t happening for three and a half years. This was a stalemated war of death and destruction.”

Efforts are now underway to arrange the first Zelenskyy–Putin meeting, with the ultimate goal of organising a trilateral summit between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy to potentially negotiate a comprehensive peace agreement. Rubio noted that while no one expects an immediate peace deal, the renewed dialogue alone marks a crucial turning point.

European leaders from NATO and the EU, including representatives from the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, were also reportedly present during recent discussions in Washington. According to Rubio, these allies are actively working with the U.S. to draft post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees, while not full NATO membership, are intended to deter future aggression and ensure Ukraine’s long-term sovereignty.

The U.S. has also shifted its approach to military support. Instead of providing free aid, weapons are now being sold to Ukraine with European nations funding purchases through NATO.

However, Rubio acknowledged that territorial disputes and sovereignty will be core challenges during negotiations. “Both sides will have to give and receive. One side getting 100 per cent is surrender,” he said, stressing the importance of realistic compromise.

If realised, the proposed trilateral summit could become the most meaningful step toward ending the war since its outbreak, signalling a possible path to peace led by unprecedented diplomatic engagement.