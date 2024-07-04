'No one's pushing me out': Biden not stepping down from election race despite lagging behind Trump

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden during the presidential debate on June 27.

Washington: US President Joe Biden, who was widely panned for his subpar performance in the presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump, asserted on Wednesday (local time) that he was the nominee of the Democratic Party and there was no pressure on him to drop out of the election race. His statement is contrary to numerous reports of internal party murmurs that he should withdraw his presidential bid after his dismal debate performance.

"I'm the Democratic Party's nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving, I'm in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election. If that's all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help [Vice President Harris] and me defeat Donald Trump in November," Biden said in his fundraising email on Wednesday.

Biden, whose approval ratings have dipped sharply after the debate, said the campaign was about everything the Democrats were fighting for that were at risk in this year's election and sought support to defeat Trump in 2024, as he did in 2020. "Let me say this as clearly and simply as I can: I'm running," he said in his mass email to his supporters.

"I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I can do this job. That I could finish the job that Kamala and me started on January 20, 2021. My word as a Biden. There is no other team I would rather go into battle with than this one. Let's link arms and get this done," the president added.

This comes as a new poll from the Wall Street Journal showed Trump developing a six-point lead over Biden with 80 percent saying that the current White House occupant is too old to run for a second term. The poll said Trump's lead over Biden in a two-person matchup, 48 per cent to 42 per cent is the widest in Journal surveys dating to late 2021 and compares with a 2-point lead in February.

White House denies Biden dropping out of race

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said Biden was not considering stepping down from the race, despite receiving calls from Democratic leaders and editorial boards of mainstream American media to withdraw his bid and let others lead them in the November elections.

When asked whether the 81-year-old President was considering dropping out, Jean-Pierre said, "Absolutely not. And you heard, I believe directly from the campaign as well... Given the groundswell of concern from fellow Democrats, from donors, from supporters, doesn't he owe it to the American public to reflect on whether he should step down?"

"He understands that it is fair for people to ask that question, but we cannot forget his record and what he's been able to do. We cannot forget how he has been able to deliver for the American people for almost four years," the press secretary further said, adding that Biden has had the most 'historic' record of administration in modern politics.

Jean-Pierre also defended Biden's performance in the debate after the President blamed it on jet lag following two international trips. "There's a cold. There's a jet lag. You combine that, he continues to work for the American people day in and day out around the clock, things happen, things happen. And the cold thing is something that you all pointed out during his debate. We didn't even point that out. You all pointed that when you heard his voice being hoarse, because he knew he had to push through," he said.

Kamala Harris leading in polls over Biden

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris is the top alternative to replace US President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic. A CNN poll found Harris within striking distance of Trump in a hypothetical matchup: 47 per cent of registered voters support Trump, 45 per cent support Harris, a result within the margin of error that suggests there is no clear leader under such a scenario.

Some influential Democrats have floated alternatives to Biden besides Harris, including popular cabinet members and Democratic governors like Gavin Newsom from California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. But trying to sidestep Harris is wishful thinking and would be nearly impossible, these sources, who did not wish to be named, said.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll published Tuesday, Harris trailed Trump by one percentage point at 42% to 43%, a difference that was well within the poll's 3.5 percentage point margin of error, a showing statistically just as strong as Biden's. In addition, she has already been vetted for national office and has survived intense scrutiny from Republicans, they said. Also, US Representative Jim Clyburn, the man who was key to Biden's 2020 win, told MSNBC he would support Harris to be the Democratic nominee if Biden stepped aside.

Meanwhile, the Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota and Maryland on Wednesday said they would support President Joe Biden's reelection bid after a candid discussion with him about his weak performance in last week's debate.

(with inputs from agencies)