Good news! US opens 2,50,000 additional visa slots for Indian tourists, skilled workers and students

New Delhi: The US Mission to India opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students. The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship, the US embassy in New Delhi announced in an official statement on Monday.

Sharing a post on X, the US embassy in India wrote, "The US Mission to India has opened an additional 2,50,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students." The US Mission to India has already surpassed one million nonimmigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year, according to the US embassy in New Delhi statement.

During the student visa season this summer, the US Embassy in India claimed to continue to process record numbers of applications. According to the embassy, all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of our five consular sections around India. "We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses, and facilitating tourism. "More than 1.2 million Indians have traveled to the United States year to date in 2024, a 35 per cent increase over the same period in 2023," the statement added.

Six million already got US visa

It is worth mentioning at least six million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more.

As US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently noted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I'm proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand."

