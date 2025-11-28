US: One of two National Guard members shot in gunfire near White House dies, confirms Trump US President Donald Trump called this a "terrorist attack" and hit out at the Joe Biden administration for enabling Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the two-decade Afghanistan War to enter the U.S.

New Delhi:

One of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot near the White House in the United States of America has died due to the gunfire, US President Donald Trump confirmed.

During his Thanksgiving call to U.S. troops, Trump confirmed that the 20-year-old Specialist Sarah Beckstrom passed away while Andrew Wolfe, 24, was "fighting for his life."

"She's just passed away," Trump said. She's no longer with us. She's looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her." Trump called it a "terrorist attack" and hit out at the Joe Biden administration for enabling Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the two-decade Afghanistan War to enter the U.S.

The suspected shooter is identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who worked in a special CIA-backed Afghan Army unit before emigrating from Afghanistan, sources said, according to the news agency AP.

The US President suggested that the shooter was not mentally stable after the war and the departure from Afghanistan.

"He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts," the president said. "It happens too often with these people."

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, did not provide a motive for Wednesday's shooting. The attorney said that the suspected shooter launched an "ambush-style" attack with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. Lakanwal is currently facing charges of assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Pirro stated that "it's too soon to say" about the suspect's motives.

Meanwhile, the charges could be upgraded, Pirro said. "We are praying that they survive and that the highest charge will not have to be murder in the first degree. But make no mistake, if they do not, that will certainly be the charge," she added.

Witness accounts of chaos

Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire erupted in broad daylight. Stacy Walters, who was nearby in her car, said she heard two shots and saw people fleeing. “It’s such a beautiful day. Who would do this? And we’re getting ready for the holidays,” she recalled.

Emma McDonald, who had just exited the Metro station, said she and others sought shelter inside a café. Moments later, she watched as first responders treated a wounded Guardsman whose head appeared covered in blood. Videos shared online showed medical teams performing CPR on one of the soldiers amid shattered glass and flashing emergency lights.