'Individual named in foiled Pannun murder plot no longer employee of Indian government': US

Follow us on Image Source : AP US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller

Washington: The Biden administration on Thursday appreciated India's efforts and cooperation in the ongoing investigation of the assassination plot of an "American citizen" in the US. The remarks came after an Indian enquiry committee was established to investigate the US allegations of the involvement of an Indian government official in a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

According to US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller, New Delhi informed that the individual named in the Justice Department indictment is "no longer an employee" of the Indian government. "It was a productive meeting. They informed us that the individual named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government," Miller said in a daily press briefing.

"We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Miller said that India assured the Biden administration of proper investigation into the allegations.

"They have told us that they are taking the allegations seriously, that the activities contained in the DOJ indictment do not represent government policy,” Miller said in response to a question. "So the meeting that happened this week or that is happening today by India’s inquiry was to discuss their active investigation into the matter, for us to update them on our active investigation into the matter, and to continue to share sides about steps that could happen in the days and weeks to come,” he said in response to a question," he added.

Gurupatwant Singh Pannun murder plot

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Gupta, arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year, was extradited to the US on June 14.

India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into it. Responding to another question, he said India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: India has said it is taking Pannun's murder plot seriously: US after meeting with Indian officials