US military precision strikes damages Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen: Austin

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Smoke rises from the site of strikes in Sanaa

The US military has struck Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing US officials. "US Central Command forces conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," a US defence official said, according to ABC News.

Later in a statement, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement, said that the United States conducted precision strikes on Wednesday against five underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. "US forces targeted several of the Houthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region," Austin said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.