US man shoots dead daughter after argument over Trump and gun control turns ugly in Texas Lucy Harrison's death only became public more than a year later when a coroner’s inquest was opened in the UK, where sudden deaths of British citizens overseas are required to be formally examined.

A 23-year-old British woman, Lucy Harrison, was shot dead by her father at his home in Texas hours after an argument over President Donald Trump and gun ownership, US media reported. An inquest hearing was told that Harrison was visiting her father, Kris Harrison, when she was fatally shot in the chest near Dallas on January 10 2025.

Her death came to public attention more than a year later, after a coroner’s inquest was opened in the UK, where sudden deaths of British citizens abroad must be formally examined.

Argument before shooting

The inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court heard that Harrison, a fashion buyer from Warrington, had travelled to Texas with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, to visit her father during the holiday period. Littler told the court that Harrison and her father often clashed over his alcohol use and gun ownership.

On the morning of her death, as the couple were preparing to return to the UK, an argument broke out between Harrison and her father about Donald Trump.

"Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset," Littler said, as quoted by Sky News.

He told the court that Harrison had asked her father, "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?"

According to Littler, Kris replied that he had two other daughters living with him and that it would not upset him very much. Harrison became distressed by the response and left the room.

Heard a loud bang

Kris Harrison told the court that around half an hour before the couple were due to leave for the airport, he took Lucy by the hand and led her into his bedroom.

Littler said he remained downstairs before hearing a gunshot.

"I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense," he told the inquest.

Emergency services were called, but Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of her death, she was employed by fashion brand Boohoo.

Father admits alcohol relapse

Kris Harrison, 51, did not attend the inquest but submitted a written statement to the court. He said he had relapsed on the day of the shooting and had consumed almost an entire bottle of wine.

In his account, he claimed that he and his daughter had been watching a news report on gun crime when he asked if she wanted to see his firearm. He said they went into his bedroom so he could show her his Glock 9mm handgun.

"As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell," the statement said.

The court heard that Harrison had previously undergone treatment for alcohol addiction.

