United States: 5 killed after shootout in bank building in Louisville; shooter eliminated

US: 5 killed, 6 injured in shooting in Louisville

United States : At least, 5 people were killed while 6 others were injured in a shooting at a bank building in Louisville on Monday, police said. Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey in a press conference informed that the suspected shooter was also dead.

According to witnesses, they heard gunfire inside the building. Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting. The shooting occurred in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

