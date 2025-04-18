'We'll shift our focus to other priorities': US ready to abandon efforts to broker Russia, Ukraine peace deal After initial efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table failed to garner substantial results, the US is likely to abandon brokering the peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised during his visit to Paris.

Paris:

In what can be termed a mark of frustration as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain majorly stalled, the US said it is prepared to abandon efforts for the truce, according to media reports. During his visit to Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the US is not going to "drag this out for weeks or months". Rubio's remarks came after he held discussions with European and Ukrainian officials, the report claims.

Rubio stressed that Trump still remains supportive of the peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. However, as the initial attempts to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine to stop the ongoing conflict show no considerable progress, the Trump administration will move on, Rubio hinted.

Notably, stopping the war in Ukraine was one of the major planks of US President Donald Trump in the run-up to the election.

Initially, Trump pledged to stop the war in 24 hours after assuming office. Later, he suggested that a resolution could be reached only by April or May.