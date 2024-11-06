US Exit Polls: From Pennsylvania to Michigan, here's who is leading elections- Trump or Harris | CHECK

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV US Exit Polls

Washinton: Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the US presidential election, with the two candidates vying to attract support after staking positions on issues including abortion, the economy and foreign policy.

Following are preliminary results from an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. Results will be updated as additional poll responses are gathered.

North Carolina exit poll

43% of voters in North Carolina said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 47% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 55% viewed him unfavourably, compared with 51% in 2020.

48% of voters in North Carolina said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 50% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 50% viewed her unfavourably, compared with 47% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

Michigan exit poll

45% of voters in Michigan said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 45% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 53% viewed him unfavourably, compared with 53% in 2020.

48% of voters in Michigan said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 51% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 50% viewed her unfavourably, compared with 47% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

Nevada exit poll

47% of voters in Nevada said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared to 48% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed him unfavourably, compared to 50% in 2020.

44% of voters in Nevada said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared to 52% who said the same of President Joe Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 55% viewed her unfavorably, compared to 47% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

Georgia exit poll

46% of voters in Georgia said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 46% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed him unfavorably, compared with 53% in 2020.

49% of voters in Georgia said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 50% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 49% viewed her unfavourably, compared with 48% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

Pennsylvania exit poll

47% of voters in Pennsylvania said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 47% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 51% viewed him unfavourably, compared with 52% in 2020.

46% of voters in Pennsylvania said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 50% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 53% viewed her unfavorably, compared with 49% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

Arizona exit poll

46% of voters in Arizona said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 48% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed him unfavorably, compared with 51% in 2020.

46% of voters in Arizona said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 49% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed her unfavorably, compared with 50% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

Wisconsin exit poll

44% of voters in Wisconsin said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 43% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed him unfavourably, compared with 55% in 2020.

47% of voters in Wisconsin said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 52% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed her unfavourably, compared with 46% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: US Exit Polls: Most voters in presidential election say American democracy is under threat | INSIGHTS