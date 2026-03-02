US Embassy in Kuwait hit in Iranian strikes; clouds of smoke seen rising | Video

Dubai:

Fire and thick black smoke were seen rising from the vicinity of the US Embassy in Kuwait on Monday amid a fresh wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, triggering sirens and urgent security alerts.

A witness living near the embassy compound said smoke was visible over the neighbourhood. Ayman Moawad, an Egyptian worker living near the US Embassy in Kuwait, told The Associated Press that he saw smoke over the area on Monday.

Video obtained by news agencies showed smoke billowing from inside the compound as alarms wailed, while authorities urged residents to remain indoors.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones at dawn, while the Health Ministry reported one death and 32 injuries from Iran’s retaliatory attacks after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader.

US Embassy issues a warning to American citizens

The US Embassy issued a stark warning to American citizens, citing a "continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks" over Kuwait and instructing people to shelter in place and stay away from the facility. "Do not come to the Embassy," the advisory said.

"The US Embassy in Kuwait urges US citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks," it said in a statement.

Embassy personnel are sheltering in place, it added.

US F 15 downed in Kuwait

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in Kuwait on Monday morning. Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip which it claims to show the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait. "According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning", the post added.

This comes as earlier, the US CENTCOM shared a post on X claiming Iran to have targeted several locations across the region, including, "Dubai International Airport; Kuwait International Airport; Zayed International Airport, Dubai; Erbil International Airport, Iraq; Port of Dubai" and residential areas in Israel, Bahrain and Qatar.

