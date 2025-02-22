US Embassy in Israel issues security alert to employees, families; urges to avoid public transport The US mission in Israel has issued a security alert to employees and their families. In a statement, the embassy advised employees to avoid using public transport.

US embassy in Israel issues security alert: In the aftermath of the February 20 explosions on public buses, the US embassy in Israel issued a “security alert” on Saturday, urging its employees and their family members to avoid using public transport across the country for two weeks.

Here's what the US embassy said

In a statement, the US mission said, "Following the February 20 explosions on public buses, and out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy is temporarily prohibiting US government employees and their family members from using public buses and the light rail across Israel for 14 days."

The embassy in the statement reminded the US citizens of "the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness". “The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the alert notification stressed.

The mission advised citizens to take into account the alert when planning their activities in Israel. It also urged them to, "take into account the alert when planning their activities in Israel."

Israel rocked by three explosions

Moreover, three explosions in parked empty buses across the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv rocked Israel on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported in the explosions.

At least one of the bombs bore a note, in Arabic and Hebrew, that said, “Revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp," which is in the Palestinian Authority (PA) governed West Bank.

Five explosive devices, all with timers set to go off simultaneously, were found in what was intended to be a “strategic terrorist attack”, local media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night ordered the military to conduct a “massive” counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank following the explosions.

Netanyahu also instructed the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, and Israel Police to step up “preventive activities” against possible additional attacks across the country.

(With inputs from AP)

