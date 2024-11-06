US Elections: Trump, Harris campaigns compete for Hindu voter support

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Elections

Washington: Hindu Americans have emerged as a key voting bloc for both the Republican and Democratic parties in the final stages of the US presidential race, which the two campaigns and political pundits consider too close to call. The campaigns of both Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris have actively sought to win the support of Hindu voters.

President Joe Biden hosted the largest-ever Diwali Party at the White House, inviting some 600 influential Indian Americans from across the country. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is the running mate of Vice President Harris, went to a Hindu temple in the battleground state of Pennsylvania to celebrate Diwali.

Historic temple visits

For the first time, a vice-presidential candidate has visited a Hindu temple, a move that energised a significant portion of the Hindu community in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

From the Republican side, Trump issued a lengthy statement on Truth Social and X in which he commented on the attacks on the Hindus in Bangladesh, an issue close to the hearts of Hindu Americans. He also talked about protecting the rights of the Hindu community in the US and globally, a move that was welcomed by Hindu Americans. Insiders from both campaigns, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said this was part of their effort to get the Hindu votes in some of the key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina.

Mid-level leaders of the two campaigns also made visits to temples and other religious places of the community in the last week of the campaign. Both the campaign insiders note.

