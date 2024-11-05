Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
US Elections LIVE Updates: Voting to begin shortly with Harris and Trump locked in tight Presidential race

US Elections 2024: Opinion polls in the campaign's final days have shown the candidates running neck and neck in each of the seven states likely to determine the winner.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2024 16:11 IST
US presidential election 2024 live updates
Image Source : AP US Presidential Election

US Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish on Tuesday as millions of Americans headed to the polls to choose between two sharply different visions for the country.  Trump's campaign has suggested he may declare victory on election night even while millions of ballots have yet to be counted. The former president has repeatedly said any defeat could only stem from widespread fraud, echoing his false claims from 2020. The winner may not be known for days if the margins in key states are as slim as expected.

No matter who wins the White House, history will be made.

This is a LIVE blog. Please refresh it to get the latest updates on the 2024 US Elections.

 

Live updates :US ELECTIONS LIVE

  • Nov 05, 2024 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections: When do polls start | Check timings here

    Here’s a list of when the polls open in different states in Eastern Time.  

    • 5 - 10 a.m.: Vermont 
    • 5:45 - 7:00 a.m.: Massachusetts  
    • 6 a.m.: Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Virginia 
    • 6 - 7 a.m.: Indiana and Kentucky 
    • 6 - 10 a.m.: Maine 
    • 6 - 11 a.m.: New Hampshire 
    • 6:30 a.m.: North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia 
    • 7 a.m.: Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Carolina 
    • 7 - 8 a.m.: Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Kansas  
    • 7 - 10 a.m.: Tennessee 
    • 8 a.m.: Arizona, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Iowa and Wisconsin 
    • 8 - 9 a.m.: South Dakota and Texas 
    • 8 - 11 a.m.: Minnesota and North Dakota 
    • 8:30 a.m.: Arkansas 
    • 9 a.m.: Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, Utah and Nebraska 
    • 10 a.m.: California, Nevada and Oregon 
    • 10 - 11 a.m.: Idaho 
    • 10 - 12 p.m.: Washington 
    • 11 - 12 p.m.: Alaska 
    • 12 p.m.: Hawaii 
  • Nov 05, 2024 4:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US election: Oil trades in tight range ahead of polls

    Oil prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be an exceptionally close U.S. presidential election, after rising more than 2% in the previous session as OPEC+ delayed plans to hike production in December. Brent crude futures ticked down 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $75.05 a barrel by 0600 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.43 a barrel, down 4 cents, or 0.06%.

  • Nov 05, 2024 4:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections: Tamil Nadu residents pray for Kamala Harris win

    With sacred chants, ringing of bells and offerings of flowers and bananas, a Hindu priest in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India conducted prayers for her victory on Tuesday, hours after she and her opponent Donald Trump closed out their campaigns. The temple ceremony in Thulasendrapuram, in the state of Tamil Nadu, was organised by local villagers and attended by more than a dozen of them and a few tourists.

  • Nov 05, 2024 3:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections: Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln and dances off stage at final rally

    In what he said was his last ever rally of his political career, U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 5) compared himself to historical political figures like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Winston Churchill. Talking about late British wartime leader Churchill’s tendency to stutter, Trump said “If I do it they say, ‘He's cognitively impaired. There's something wrong with him’.”

  • Nov 05, 2024 3:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections: Small New Hampshire town kicks off US Election Day with its traditional midnight vote

    In the heart of northern New Hampshire, the small town of Dixville Notch kicked off the US Election Day with its traditional midnight vote early Tuesday (November 5). At midnight, the town's six registered voters gathered at the Tillotson Room of the Balsams Resort to cast the first votes on Election Day. Residents have cast the first ballots here for the last 60 years.

     

  • Nov 05, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Important dates in the 2024 US presidential race

    Here is a timeline of events related to the election between now and Inauguration Day in January.

    • Nov. 5: Election Day
    • - Later in November: It could take days for the election result to be known, especially if it is close and mail-in ballots are a factor.
    • Nov. 26: Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, is due to be sentenced in a Manhattan hush money case where he was found guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star. Trump has denied wrongdoing. 
    • Sentencing was originally due to take place on Sept. 18.
    • Dec. 17: Electors, who together form the Electoral College, meet in their respective states and the District of Columbia to select the president and vice president.
    • Dec. 25: The electoral votes must be received by this date by the president of the Senate - a role held by the vice president, currently Harris - and the archivist.
    • 2025
    • Jan. 6: The vice president presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress, announces the results and declares who has been elected.
    • Ahead of the count on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Trump lambasted his vice president, Mike Pence, for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.
    • On that day, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters trying to stop the count. Biden's win was certified early the next day.
    • Congress has since passed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, which requires approval of one-fifth of the House and Senate to consider a challenge to a state's results – a much higher bar than existed before, when at least one member each in the Senate and House of Representatives could together trigger a challenge.
    • Jan. 20: The inauguration of the election winner and their vice president takes place. At this ceremony, the victor and the vice president are officially sworn into office.
  • Nov 05, 2024 3:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections: Harris and Trump wrap up campaigns ahead of Election Day

    On the eve of Election Day, Harris and Trump both campaigned in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, urging voters to turn out in an exceptionally close election. Polls show Trump, 78, and Harris, 60, virtually tied, though both candidates predicted victory. The winner may not be known for days after Tuesday's vote. Trump has already signalled that he will attempt to fight any defeat, as he did in 2020.

    India Tv - Republica nominee Donald Trump

    Image Source : APRepublica nominee Donald Trump

  • Nov 05, 2024 3:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections 2024: When do the polls open?

    In-person voting began at midnight local time in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch and ends at 7 p.m. in the Hawaiian-Aleutian time zone, already the next day back east.  Most polling places open around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. ET.  Some voters in Vermont can vote starting at 5 a.m. ET, but the opening hours vary depending on the location.  In general, most states open their polling stations between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time. Some state laws permit counties to set different hours.

  • Nov 05, 2024 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Elections 2024: Decision day is here

    The presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish on Tuesday as millions of Americans headed to the polls to choose between two sharply different visions for the country. A race whipsawed by unprecedented events - two assassination attempts against Trump, President Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal and Harris' rapid rise - remained too close to call, even after billions of dollars in spending and months of frenetic campaigning. Trump's campaign has suggested he may declare victory on election night even while millions of ballots have yet to be counted.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

