US Election Results 2024: List of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Donald Trump is set to become the next President of the United States as he defeated his Democratic competitor Kamala Harris in a tight contest. Former US President Trump was cruising towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. According to projections, Trump is set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' chance to win the polls.

Trump's victory came after he swept the swing states which decided the fate of the presidential bid candidates. In all seven swing states, Trump advanced over Harris. There are various states where the margin of victory was razor-thin.

Trump won all seven battleground states of Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan giving a crushing blow to Harris. Barring North Carolina, all states were won by Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

List of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

S. No. States Winning/Leading 1. Alabama Donald Trump 2. Alaska Donald Trump 3. Arizona Donald Trump 4. Arkansas Donald Trump 5. California Kamala Harris 6. Colorado Kamala Harris 7. Connecticut Kamala Harris 8. Delaware Kamala Harris 9. Florida Donald Trump 10. Georgia Donald Trump 11. Hawaii Kamala Harris 12. Idaho Donald Trump 13. Illinois Kamala Harris 14. Indiana Donald Trump 15. Iowa Donald Trump 16. Kansas Donald Trump 17. Kentucky Donald Trump 18. Louisiana Donald Trump 19. Maine Kamala Harris 20. Maryland Kamala Harris 21. Massachusetts Kamala Harris 22. Michigan Donald Trump 23. Minnesota Kamala Harris 24. Mississippi Donald Trump 25. Missouri Donald Trump 26. Montana Donald Trump 27. Nebraska Donald Trump 28. Nevada Donald Trump 29. New Hampshire Kamala Harris 30. New Jersey Kamala Harris 31. New Mexico Kamala Harris 32. New York Kamala Harris 33. North Carolina Donald Trump 34. North Dakota Donald Trump 35. Ohio Donald Trump 36. Oklahoma Donald Trump 37. Oregon Kamala Harris 38. Pennsylvania Donald Trump 39. Rhode Island Kamala Harris 40. South Carolina Donald Trump 41. South Dakota Donald Trump 42. Tennessee Donald Trump 43. Texas Donald Trump 44. Utah Donald Trump 45. Vermont Kamala Harris 46. Virginia Kamala Harris 47. Washington Kamala Harris 48. West Virginia Donald Trump 49. Wisconsin Donald Trump 50. Wyoming Donald Trump 51. DC Kamala Harris

