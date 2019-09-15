Image Source : PTI US Democratic presidential candidates raise Kashmir issue

The issue of Kashmir can be seen echoing the Democratic Party corridors as it prepares for the US Presidential elections next year.

Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke, who are trying to get the Democratic Party nomination to run for President, have raised the Kashmir issue in their speeches.

This information is according to reports published in the Pakistani media. These reports claim that the issue of Kashmir has joined the agenda of leaders who are in the US presidential election candidates race.

"We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands. It comes under American values to raise the issue of human rights. If she will be elected as a President, she will follow the same values," Harris said at an event in Texas.

She took a dig at President Donald Trump for not having a full-time US ambassador in Pakistan at this time. She said that if the US wants to take any effective step on the Kashmir issue, then there is a need for deployment of an American ambassador in the region.

Another Democratic Party leader, Betto O"Rourke, who is in the race to become the presidential candidate, has also expressed his "concern over the situation in Kashmir" in Houston. He said that America has to play its role to resolve the issue and bring peace in the region.

