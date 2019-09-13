Imran Khan to meet US Prez Donald Trump twice on sidelines of UNGA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump twice during his visit to Washington later this month where he will also address the UN General Assembly (UNGA), a media report said on Friday.

This would be Khan's second visit to the US. In July, he held a one-on-one meeting with Trump, reports The News International.

According to his schedule, Khan will arrive in New York on September 21 to attend the 74th session of the UNGA and he will address the world community on September 27.

As per details, the Prime Minister will have his first meeting with the US President at a luncheon and another during a high tea.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with world leaders and apprise them about the Kashmir issue.

Ahead of his US visit, Khan is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia where he is scheduled to meet the Kingdom's top leadership, according to informed sources.

During his last visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister represented Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

