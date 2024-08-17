Bill Gates joins Independence Day celebrations in Seattle, calls India a 'global leader' in innovations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA IN SEATTLE (X) Bill Gates speaking at the Indian Independence Day celebrations in Seattle.

Seattle: Philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates joined Indian Americans as the guest of honour at the first-ever Independence Day celebrations at the newly-opened Indian Consulate in Seattle, where he called India a "global leader" with breakthrough innovations. He flagged off the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area with Indian Consul General in Seattle Prakash Gupta on India's 78th Independence Day.

Addressing the nearly 2,000-plus members of the Indian American community, he referred to India “as a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture and healthcare”. He was accompanied by Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Lt. General Xavier Brunson, Commander of the America’s First Corps in Pacific NorthWest and other eminent personalities.

"From manufacturing safe low-cost vaccines to the remarkable leadership shown by the Indian diaspora to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure – India’s ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world. Countries across the Global South are leveraging India’s experience to build their DPI systems," he added.

"Thank you, Mr Bill Gates, for flagging off the First India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle area. Deeply appreciate the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs," wrote the Indian Consulate in Seattle on X.

The event showcased for the first time in the Greater Seattle area all states and regions of India through floats and cultural performances celebrating the theme of Unity in Diversity. Each of the floats were put together by prominent leaders of the Indian American community and reflected some of the important aspects of India’s rich cultural heritage.

To mark the occasion, five separate official proclamations were issued by governments/city councils of King County, Bellevue City (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Hillsboro (Oregon), Tigard (Oregon) to honour the India Day celebrations. Some iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue also lit up in tricolours to mark the India Day celebrations, the media release said.

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday. Extending congratulatory messages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the two countries share a deep bond, which is founded on their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity. Congratulating the people of India ahead of the country's Independence Day, Blinken said: "On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations."

Back in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort. He said India aspires to be a developed nation by 2047 when it completes 100 years of independence from British colonialists.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Happy Independence Day': From Ukraine to Maldives, how world leaders wish India on its special day | DEETS