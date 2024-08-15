'Happy Independence Day': From Ukraine to Maldives, how world leaders wish India on its special day | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after he addressed the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi

New Delhi: As India is celebrating its Independence Day on Thursday, a number of nations including war-torn Ukraine which has been struggling to safeguard its territories from Russia, extended warm wishes to New Delhi on its special occasion. In a social media post, the foreign ministry of Ukraine wished Indians on Independence Day and asserted working together for the development of both nations.

"Best wishes to the people of the Republic of #India and our colleagues from @MEAIndia on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Independence! We look forward to the further development of - relations for the mutual benefit of our nations," (sic) wrote the Ukraine FM.

The special message for India came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the war-ravaged nation in the third week of this month. However, much of the details related to his visit have not been discussed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Besides Ukraine, neighbouring Maldives have also echoed a similar note for India. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who was earlier seen as critical for New Delhi and a pro-China leader, took to social media and stressed that the relations between the two nations are rooted in history which has eventually evolved to foster prosperity in the region.

"On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India. Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals," said Muizzu.

Meanwhile, back in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort. He said India aspires to be a developed nation by 2047 when it completes 100 years of independence from British colonialists.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.