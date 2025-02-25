US becomes only G7 member to support Russia on Ukraine vote at UN, BRICS nations majorly abstain The US, in a clear departure from its position of isolating Russia, has voted in Moscow's favour in a UN vote on Ukraine. China and India have abstained from voting.

UN votes on Ukraine-Russia conflict: The 193-member UN General Assembly voted on the draft resolution ‘Advancing a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine’ tabled by Ukraine and its European allies. The resolution, which called for a “de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine," was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 65 abstentions, and 18 votes against. The UN resolution came on the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Monday (February 24).

The 93 countries that voted in Ukraine's favour include major European powers such as Germany, the UK, France, and the G7 (minus the US). The countries that voted against the resolution were Russia, the US, Israel, and Hungary, among others. Russia's stand also got support from North Korea, Belarus, Haiti, Burkina Faso, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Palau, Sudan, and others.

Here's how BRICS nations voted

India, China, and Brazil were among the 65 UN member states that abstained on the resolution. Notably, other BRICS countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, also abstained.

It came as a major setback for the Trump administration in the 193-member world body, as the UNGA resolutions are not legally binding but are seen as a barometer of world opinion.

US tables a rival resolution

The US then tabled a rival resolution, “The Path to Peace,” that aimed at mourning the loss of lives in the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict. France, in a draft amendment, sought to replace “the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict” with "the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," putting the onus on Russia. The amended resolution got 93 votes in favour, while it witnessed 73 abstentions and 8 countries voting against it.

Since Russian forces stormed across the border on February 24, 2022, the General Assembly has approved half a dozen resolutions that have condemned the invasion and demanded the immediate pullout of Russian troops.

Moreover, the UN Security Council approved a US-sponsored resolution that calls for a swift end to the Ukraine war but makes no mention of Russian aggression. The vote in the 15-member council was 10-0 with five countries abstaining.

Earlier Monday, the UN General Assembly rejected the US-drafted resolution, which passed only after it was amended to state that the conflict was the result of a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

(With inputs from AP)

