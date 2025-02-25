US policy takes a dramatic turn as it sides with Russia on Ukraine vote in UN, India abstains After Donald Trump assumed the presidential office in the US, he has gradually gravitated towards Russia, while he has blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

In a major policy shift, the United States has refused to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as it joined Moscow in voting against a Europe-backed Ukrainian resolution that sought to call out Moscow's aggression and demanded an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops. It comes as a dramatic shift in the transatlantic relations under President Donald Trump as the US splits with its European allies. The US then abstained from voting on its competing resolution after Europeans, led by France, succeeded in amending it to make clear Russia was the aggressor.

The US then pushed for a vote on its original draft in the more powerful UN Security Council, where resolutions are legally binding, and it has veto power along with Russia, China, Britain, and France. The vote in the 15-member council was 10-0 with five countries abstaining, all from Europe.

India abstains from voting

Moreover, India decided to abstain from the UN General Assembly draft resolution that called for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted Monday on the draft resolution ‘Advancing a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine’ tabled by Ukraine and its European allies.

In Monday's first vote, the General Assembly approved the Ukrainian resolution 93-18 with 65 abstentions.

The result showed some diminished support for Ukraine because previous assembly votes saw more than 140 nations condemn Russia's aggression and demand an immediate withdrawal.

The assembly then turned to the US-drafted resolution, which acknowledges “the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict” and “implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia,” but never mentions Moscow's aggression.

France proposed three amendments

In a surprise move, France proposed three amendments, backed by more European countries, which add that the conflict was the result of a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

"The amendments reaffirm the assembly's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity and call for peace that respects the UN Charter. Russia also proposed an amendment calling for “root causes” of the conflict to be addressed.

(With inputs from AP)

