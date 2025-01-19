Great final visit: US Ambassador Garcetti meets PM Modi, says US-India partnership taken to new heights

Follow us on Image Source : US AMBASSADOR ERIC GARCETTI/X ACCOUNT PM Modi with Eric Garcetti

Outgoing US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Sunday said that PM Modi and US President Joe Biden have taken the India-US partnership to new heights. Garcetti, who met PM Modi before returning to the US, added that the compelling and consequential US-India relationship has attained new heights with the significant increase in trade, visa approvals, and investments, among other factors.

In a post on X, Garcetti added, "What was seen as unthinkable a generation ago will seem as indispensable a generation from now, thanks to the work of these leaders and the people of our nations. Thank you, Prime Minister, and thank you to all Indians. It’s been a daily joy to help co-write this chapter with you."

As he is set to return to the US, Garcetti is on a spree to meet Indian leaders. He met BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday as he posted on X, "I had a productive discussion with Health Minister JP Nadda on US-India health priorities. Grateful for India’s longstanding partnership with the United States in advancing #globalhealth and looking forward to even deeper collaboration in the years ahead."

Moreover, he was also present with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Bengaluru on the occasion of dedicating the site for the US Consulate in the city. Notably, this will be the fifth US consulate in India, aimed at deepening the longstanding ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Meanwhile, the US is witnessing the change of gurads as incoming President Donald Trump is set to replace incumbent Joe Biden to become 47th President of the USA. Trump is likely to announce his pick for US Ambassador to India in days to come.

