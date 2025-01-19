Trump plans his India visit, likely to invite PM Modi for White House meet | Report reveals expected timeframe

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump with PM Modi

In what comes as a significant development for India-US ties, a report claims that incoming US President Donald Trump has discussed with his advisors regarding his possible India visit after he assumes presidency, a media report said on Saturday. The report also adds that Trump wants to visit China before his visit to India.

PM Modi likely to be invited to the US for White House meeting

India is set to hold the QUAD summit, which will see leaders of Japan, India, the US, and Australia converge on a single platform. Trump's visit is likely to take place in April this year or in the fall later this year. It is also expected that PM Modi may get an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit the US for a White House meeting this spring.

Notably, in the run-up to the election, Trump had threatened to impose additional tariffs on China.

Trump seeks to visit China

Trump told advisors he wants to travel to China after he takes office as he seeks to deepen a relationship with Xi Jinping, which stands strained by the president-elect’s threat to impose steeper tariffs, people familiar with the discussions say, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A day earlier, Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping. While Xi has deputed Vice President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, India will be represented at Trump's inauguration by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Notably, this will be the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration.

Trump earlier invited Xi to his inauguration; however, the Chinese leader never attends the swearing-in of foreign leaders.

Following his talks with Xi, Trump said he held a “very good” phone call with Xi. He added, "It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately." Trump added, "President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"

Earlier, Trump arrived at the Dulles International Airport aboard a special plane along with First Lady Melania and son Barron.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Capitol Hill rioters to be back to their 'crime scene' as court clears way to attend Trump inauguration