Capitol Hill rioters to be back to their 'crime scene' as court clears way to attend Trump inauguration

The Trump inauguration on January 20 will witness the presence of at least 20 of the President-elect's supporters who stormed the US Capitol after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. The Trump supporters under question are either charged with or convicted of joining the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attacks.

Capitol Hill rioters to attend Trump's inauguration

Earlier, these 20 defendants requested the permission of federal judges to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump. It is reported that the majority of them are cleared to go, while several others will not be able to witness Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

According to news agency AP, at least 11 defendants have received the court's permission to attend the inauguration, and requests of at least 7 others stand rejected. Notably, Trump is expected to issue mass pardons to Capitol rioters.

Justice Department prosecutors oppose their presence at Capitol Hill

Conversely, Justice Department prosecutors are of the view that Capitol riot defendants should not be allowed to return to Capitol Hill, the scene of their crimes; they're under the court's supervision.

While opposing the presence of defendants in the inauguration event, a prosecutor wrote, "What's past is prologue, and the defendants could easily find themselves in another situation where they engage in mob violence."

The attendees may also include many other convicted Capitol Hill rioters who have completed their sentences. Typically, those who remain under the court's supervision after an arrest, a probation sentence, or release from prison must get a judge's approval to travel outside their home district.

Among those who can attend is Deborah Lynn Lee, a Pennsylvania woman accused of posting social media messages calling for the execution of her political opponents in the days leading up to the riot. Lee was charged in August 2021, was convicted of four misdemeanors after a trial in October, and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27.

(With inputs from AP)

