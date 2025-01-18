Trump to break 40-year record with January 20 inauguration: Here's timing, venue, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : AP President-elect Donald Trump

Amid the sub-freezing temperature forecasts for Monday, the day President-elect Donald Trump is slated to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, the inauguration event has been shifted to inside the Capitol Rotunda. This implies that it will be for the first time in the last 40 years that a president will not be sworn in on the Capitol steps.

It was in 1985 when the swearing-in was moved to the inside of Capitol Rotunda as Ronald Reagan began his second term. Notably, the forecasts suggest that Inauguration Day temperatures will be the lowest since that day.

Notable dignitaries to attend the event

Notable guests, including President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and other dignitaries will be able to view the ceremony from inside the Capitol. The event will likely see the presence of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, as well as former First Lady Laura Bush as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On the inauguration day, the President-elect takes the oath of office, which says, "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Top performances during inauguration event

According to a BBC report, the musical performances and opening remarks will begin at 09:30 EST. Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood is one of the celebrities slated to perform America the Beautiful during the ceremony.

Lee Greenwood, who is Trump's long-time friend, will also perform at his victory rally on Sunday.

Here's time and other details

The swearing-in ceremony for Trump and JD Vance is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST on January 20 (Monday).

The US Capitol Police said Friday that outside ticketed areas at the Capitol would be closed “due to the extremely cold weather,” so even if people wanted to gather there as Trump takes the oath inside, they won't be allowed to do so.

(With inputs from AP)