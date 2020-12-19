Image Source : PTI Rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan

Multiple rockets were fired at the Bagram Airfield, a major US airbase in Afghanistan's Parwan province, on Saturday, officials said, adding that there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

"Five rounds of rockets were fired onto Bagram Airfield from an abandoned truck parked in Qalandar Khil locality at roughly 5.50 a.m.," Xinhua news agency quoted a provincial spokesperson as saying.

She said seven rockets failed to be fired and were defused by Afghan security forces.

The Bagram Airfield, some 50 km north of the Afghan capital of Kabul, has served as the main US and NATO military base in Afghanistan over the past 19 years.

It is staffed by the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing of the US Air Force, along with rotating units of the US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

Afghanistan has witnessed a series of rocket attacks in recent weeks.

On December 12, at least one person was killed and two others were injured after 10 rockets were fired into different parts of Kabul city.

On November 21, at least 23 rockets were fired on different parts of the city that killed eight civilians.

