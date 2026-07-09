Emmy Awards 2026 nominations announced: The Pitt leads with 25 nods, Hacks follows | Full list out

New Delhi:

The race for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards is officially on. The Television Academy announced this year's nominations on Wednesday (July 8), with The Pitt emerging as the biggest contender.

The medical drama leads the nominations with 25 nods. Close behind is Hacks with 24 nominations. Apple TV's Widow's Bay secured 19 nominations, while Pluribus received 18. Netflix's Beef rounded out the top five with 16 nominations.

Among streaming platforms, HBO Max dominated the list with a total of 122 nominations. Netflix followed with 111, while Apple TV earned 87.

Emmy Awards 2026 nominations

Best Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Best Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Chase Infiniti (The Testaments)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man)

Steve Carell (Rooster)

Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Elle Fanning (Margo's Got Money Troubles)

Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed (Bait)

Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Oscar Isaac (Beef)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures)

Carey Mulligan (Beef)

Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Also read: Emmy Awards 2025: Owen Cooper to Noah Wyle bag major awards | See full winners list