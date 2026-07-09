Australia to supply uranium in big boost to India's clean energy goals as PM Modi, Albanese sign big deal

Melbourne:

In a big boost to India’s clean energy goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that Australia will supply uranium to India after the two countries signed a key agreement in the field of nuclear energy. During his address with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, PM Modi said that the nuclear energy agreement would give new momentum to New Delhi’s clean energy goals."

PM Modi hails India-Australia strategic security ties

He also hailed India-Australia strategic security ties as the two countries signed an agreement for the supply of uranium and critical minerals. PM Modi said that these agreements will be important for India’s strategic security and clean energy transition.

PM Modi said, "Today, as we are in Melbourne, the sporting capital of the world, not talking about sports would be like winning the toss in a cricket match but never starting the game. Cricket is a diplomatic language in India and Australia relations. In many ways, our meetings are like a game of cricket: our agenda is as focused as a One Day International, our decisions are as swift as a T20 match, and our partnership is as enduring and deep as a Test match. In the coming years, both our countries will host major sporting events such as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. This will not only strengthen our sporting cooperation but also create numerous opportunities for investment in sports infrastructure."

In the nuclear energy sector, we have signed an important agreement today: PM Modi

Addressing the joint press meet with PM Albanese, PM Modi said," In the nuclear energy sector, we have signed an important agreement today. This will pave the way for uranium supply from Australia to India, and this will give new strengthen to our aim for clean energy. Our cooperation in the area of critical minerals is important for our strategic security and clean energy transition. We will also work on a critical minerals corridor."

PM Modi earlier in the day joined his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception, as part of efforts to bolster bilateral trade and strategic relations during the second leg of his three-nation visit.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The presence of all of you is a symbol of our shared confidence and shared aspirations. Today, the world is going through a period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. At such a time, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a strong framework for future cooperation by combining the capabilities of both countries."

The Prime Minister, who landed in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia, was accorded a grand reception by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

The event showcased vibrant cultural performances highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Australia.A key highlight of the cultural evening was a presentation of Maa Tujhe Salaam by the Australian-Indian Orchestra.

Sharing a clip of the event on the social media platform X, PM Modi termed the performance "wonderful", adding that it demonstrated how music deepens the connection between the citizens of both nations.

He further remarked that the rendition underscored the global appeal of Vande Mataram, particularly as India celebrates the 150th anniversary of the historic song.

PM Modi also witnessed a unique musical fusion of the traditional Australian didgeridoo and the Indian tabla, performed by Ron Murray and Dr Sam Evans.The Prime Minister stated that the performance reflected the profound cultural bond between the two countries and lauded the musicians for keeping their traditional art forms alive.

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