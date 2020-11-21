Afghanistan: 3 dead, 11 injured after 14 rockets land on Kabul city

Image Source : AP A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb exploded at the western entry gate of Kabul killing and wounding several Afghan security troops.

Several rockets landed in various areas in downtown Kabul city in Afghanistan on Saturday. The rockets landed in various parts of Kabul a few minutes after two explosions happened in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas, Tolo news reported.

As many as three people were killed and 11 more were wounded as 14 rockets landed in various parts of the city, the Interior Ministry informed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for blasts, which come amid an ongoing wave of violence that has wrought carnage across Afghanistan in recent months.

The Taliban have pledged not to attack urban areas under the terms of a US withdrawal deal, but the Kabul administration has blamed the insurgents or their proxies for other recent attacks in Kabul.

