Uranium handover, release of Iranian assets and more: What are the five US conditions set before Iran?

New Delhi:

Tensions between the United States and Iran appear to be rising once again as reports claim Washington has placed five major conditions before Tehran during ongoing negotiations linked to the conflict and nuclear issue. According to Iranian media reports, the talks have hit a difficult phase, with both sides accusing each other of refusing to make meaningful compromises. The developments come months after military tensions between Iran, the US and Israel pushed the region to the edge of a wider conflict.

What are the conditions put forward by the US?

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the United States has refused to compensate Iran for losses caused by earlier sanctions and American policy decisions. The report also claimed that Washington wants Iran to hand over nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium as part of the negotiations. Another reported demand is that only one set of Iran’s nuclear facilities should remain operational.

The US has also reportedly opposed releasing even 25 per cent of Iran’s frozen overseas assets. In addition, reports suggest Washington has linked the continuation of talks with ending conflicts across different regional fronts.

According to Israeli media outlet Ynetnews, Iran believes that threats of possible US and Israeli military action may continue even if Tehran accepts these conditions.

Iran says US offering no real concessions

Iranian media on Sunday criticised the American position, claiming Washington is trying to gain through negotiations what it could not achieve during the conflict. Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that the US response to Tehran’s proposal did not contain any major concessions. Iranian officials reportedly believe this approach could push negotiations into a deadlock.

Iran also places its own demands

At the same time, Iran has reportedly put forward its own set of conditions for future talks. These include an end to conflicts in the region, especially in Lebanon, removal of sanctions on Iran, release of frozen Iranian funds and compensation for damage caused during the conflict.

Tehran has also demanded recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Iran’s armed forces spokesperson has warned that any new military strikes by the US would receive what it described as a “more severe response”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei accused Washington of using diplomacy as a cover for military objectives. In a post on X, he alleged that the US and Israel were creating instability while publicly speaking about peace and regional stability.

US-Israel strikes

The latest tensions trace back to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran carried out on February 28. Iran later launched retaliatory attacks that disrupted shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns globally over energy supplies and regional security.

A ceasefire was eventually reached on April 8 with mediation efforts led by Pakistan. However, despite follow-up discussions, both sides have so far failed to reach a permanent peace agreement.