UNSC's strong message after Pahalgam terror attack: 'Bring perpetrators, sponsors to justice' The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomever committed.

New York:

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks, which saw the death of 26 tourists, stressing that those responsible should be held accountable and the organisers and sponsors of this "reprehensible act of terrorism" should be brought to justice. In a press statement, the 15-nation council said that the group “condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir” that took place on April 22.

France issues press statement

The press statement was issued by France, which currently has the presidency of the UNSC. The statement, released by Council President Permanent Representative of France to the UN Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, is learnt to have been floated by the US.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of India and Nepal, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

While reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the UNSC reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomever committed.

Responding to a question over the current situation between India and Pakistan, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, "We continue to follow the situation with very deep concern."

Will Guterres speak to PM Modi?

When asked if the Secretary-General, who is currently in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, plans to speak to leaders of India and Pakistan, Dujarric said, “I hope to have something to share with you" on that.

Dujarric rejected a comment that the “two nuclear countries” might go to war, and the situation is meriting such little attention, as he said, "Let me just say, I don't agree with your comment. We are paying very close attention to the situation between India and Pakistan."

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump makes first public remark on Pahalgam terror attack: 'That was a bad one'