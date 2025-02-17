Flooding, deadly storms leave at least 9 dead in US, Kentucky reports highest casualties

Follow us on Image Source : AP Car stuck in floodwaters in Louisville, Kentucky

The United States is reeling with harsh weather as a powerful storm followed by heavy rains has led to 9 fatalities, including eight people in Kentucky who died as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water-covered roads.

Speaking about the tragedy, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that hundreds of people stranded by flooding had to be rescued. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts throughout the state.

Gov Beshear said that most of the deaths, including a mother and 7-year-old child, were caused by cars getting stuck in high water. He urged people to stay out of the roads. He said, “So folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive,” adding “This is the search and rescue phase, and I am very proud of all the Kentuckians that are out there responding, putting their lives on the line.”

Power outage in 39,000 homes

Since the storm started on Sunday, Beshear said there have been 1,000 rescues across the state. About 39,000 homes faced power outages due to the storm. Beshear warned that harsh winds in some areas could increase outages.

15 cm rainfall recorded

Regarding the heavy rains, Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service said that parts of Kentucky and Tennessee received up to 6 inches (15 centimetres) of rain. “The effects will continue for a while, a lot of swollen streams and a lot of flooding going on,” Oravec said Sunday.

(With AP Inputs)