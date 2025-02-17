Monday, February 17, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Flooding, deadly storms leave at least 9 dead in US, Kentucky reports highest casualties

Flooding, deadly storms leave at least 9 dead in US, Kentucky reports highest casualties

Eight of the nine casualties were reported from Kentucky. Most of the deaths were caused by cars getting stuck in high water. At least 39,000 homes have been facing power cuts due to the storm, and the Kentucky governor has said that the situation may worsen.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Georgia Published : Feb 17, 2025 6:34 IST, Updated : Feb 17, 2025 6:41 IST
US storm, flooding
Image Source : AP Car stuck in floodwaters in Louisville, Kentucky

The United States is reeling with harsh weather as a powerful storm followed by heavy rains has led to 9 fatalities, including eight people in Kentucky who died as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water-covered roads.

Speaking about the tragedy, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that hundreds of people stranded by flooding had to be rescued. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts throughout the state.

Gov Beshear said that most of the deaths, including a mother and 7-year-old child, were caused by cars getting stuck in high water. He urged people to stay out of the roads. He said, “So folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive,” adding “This is the search and rescue phase, and I am very proud of all the Kentuckians that are out there responding, putting their lives on the line.”

Power outage in 39,000 homes

Since the storm started on Sunday, Beshear said there have been 1,000 rescues across the state. About 39,000 homes faced power outages due to the storm. Beshear warned that harsh winds in some areas could increase outages.

15 cm rainfall recorded

Regarding the heavy rains, Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service said that parts of Kentucky and Tennessee received up to 6 inches (15 centimetres) of rain. “The effects will continue for a while, a lot of swollen streams and a lot of flooding going on,” Oravec said Sunday.

(With AP Inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement