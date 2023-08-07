US: Sikh man thrashes person trying to rob store in California, under probe for assault | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The video of a Sikh man thrashing an alleged shoplifter in California went viral.

In a shocking incident, a video went viral showing a Sikh man brutally thrashing a person after the latter allegedly tried to rob a convenience store in California. Authorities are now probing the Sikh man and one of his co-workers in connection with the 'assault'.

The incident occurred on July 29 at a 7-Eleven store in California's Stockton city, where the Sikh man was seen beating the alleged shoplifter with a stick, while another person was holding the perpetrator down.

The Stockton Police Department announced that they are investigating the assault of the robbery suspect by the two employees of the convenience store.

"It has been brought to our attention that a video of two 7-Eleven employees assaulting a robbery suspect has been circulating. We are aware of the incident and the investigation is ongoing," said the police department in a statement on Facebook.

According to the police, the suspect is suspected of robbing the same store twice within the 24-hour period before the reported assault. "The case has been assigned to our Investigations Bureau for follow up interviews and evidence review," further said the police.

ALSO READ | Delta Airlines: Inebriated man sexually assaults mother, teenage daughter, crews say 'stay calm, can't help'

Latest World News