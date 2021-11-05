US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris extend Diwali greetings to people on festival of lights

Follow us on Image Source : JOE BIDEN (TWITTER) @JOEBIDEN. US President Joe Biden extends Diwali greetings to people on festival of lights.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday extended greetings to people celebrating the festivals of Diwali all around the world.

"May the light of Diwali remind us that from the darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope," Biden said in a tweet."To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world- from the People's House to yours, Happy Diwali," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris also extended her best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights and called to honour the light within one another.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentlemanand I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity," the Vice-President tweeted.

In the video shared by Harris, she said that this year's Diwali holds even deeper meaning in the midst of a "devastating pandemic".

"This year, Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning, in the midst of a devastating pandemic. The holiday reminds us of our nation's most sacred values. Our gratitude for the love of family and friends. Our responsibility is to lend a hand to those in need. And our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace," the VP said.

"Let's remember to honour the light within one another from our family to yours. I wish you a joyous Diwali," she concluded.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

