United States records 1,891 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours; total death toll at 39,014

Image Source : AP A clerk wears personal protective equipment as they stock shelves at a grocery store, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The United States has reported 1,891 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours according to John Hopkins University. This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 39,014. According to Baltimore-based University, the US has seen a total of 732,197 positive cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Its the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

On Saturday, coronavirus death toll surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide.

The US President Donald Trump said that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday.

Some state governors have warned that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing for the virus, however. Business leaders have also told Trump the country needs to have widespread testing in place before their companies can return to normal operations.

According to Worldometer, the total number of cases of coronavirus globally is 2,330,856 and till now, 160,754 people have lost their lives.

