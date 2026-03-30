Unidentified gunmen kill over 70 in South Sudan after dispute at gold mine

New Delhi:

More than 70 people have been killed in a brutal attack by unidentified gunmen at a gold mining site in South Sudan, highlighting growing violence in areas rich in natural resources. Police confirmed on Monday that the हमला took place in Jebel Iraq, a gold mining area located on the outskirts of the capital. According to officials, the attackers opened fire amid an ongoing dispute linked to the mine, leaving dozens dead and several others injured.

Gunmen not identified

Police spokesperson Kwasi Jwok Dominic Amondok said that more than 70 people had died in the attack but did not identify the gunmen.

However, the opposition group SPLM/A-IO strongly condemned the incident and blamed government forces, known as SSPDF, for the killings. In a statement, the group claimed that the area is fully under SSPDF control and held them responsible for the violence.

The Jebel Iraq mining region has seen repeated clashes in the past between illegal miners and mining companies. Competition over valuable resources has often led to tension and violence, with weak law enforcement adding to the problem.

A local rights group, the Nile Institute for the Study of Human Rights and Transitional Justice, described the attack as a serious violation of the right to life. The group said the incident reflects ongoing insecurity in areas where governance is weak and resource exploitation remains largely unregulated.

Human rights activist Edmund Yakani also urged the government to act quickly. He called for stronger measures to control illegal mining and reduce growing conflicts between communities.