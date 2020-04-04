UNGA adopts resolution against coronavirus; calls for intensified international cooperation

Image Source : AP In this March 23, 2020, file photo, medical employees demonstrate testing, at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media presentation in Munich, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country's large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany's relatively low death toll. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Amid the surge in coronavirus positive cases, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday adopted a resolution against COVID-19. The assembly also urged for international cooperation to fight against the pandemic.

Resolution 74/270 states that the 193-member UNGA noted "with great concern" the threat to human health, safety and well-being caused by COVID-19 as per new agency ANI.

It also says that UNGA recognizes the 'unprecedented' effects of the pandemic, including the severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people.

A 'global response' based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation is needed to defeat the virus.

The resolution calls for "intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic, including by exchanging information, scientific knowledge and best practices and by applying the relevant guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization".

The resolution calls upon the UN system to work with all relevant actors to mobilize a coordinated global response to the pandemic and its adverse social, economic and financial impact.

The number of confirmed cases globally has crossed 1,066,706 with the death toll standing at 56,767.

(With inputs from news agencies)

