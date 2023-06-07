Five nations elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council | CHECK NAMES HERE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Five nations elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council

UNSC: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) elected five countries to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday for two-year terms starting on January 1, 2024. These countries include Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and South Korea. "My congratulations to Algeria, Guyana, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia, for being elected as non-permanent members of the @UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning on 1 January 2024. I thank the tellers for assisting in this election," Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly wrote on Twitter.

It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. This comes when India has been insisting the United Nations Security Council to be more inclusive and add more permanent and non-permanent members. Stating that the current composition of the UN Security Council (UNSC) no longer aligns with the realities of an interconnected and multipolar world, India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj urged for urgent reform of the UN body.

India's stance on inclusive UNSC

Kamboj further said that reform of the United Nations Security Council is a critical issue that demands urgent attention. The world is evolving and there is a pressing need for a Council that is more representative, inclusive and effective in maintaining global peace and security, Khamboj said. The Indian envoy was speaking at a Roundtable on Security Council Reform at the UN headquarters hosted by the Permanent Missions of Brazil, India, South Africa and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 1.

India has repeatedly called for more inclusiveness in the UNSC for the countries of the world and has urged for multilateralism on various occasions. Addressing the UNSC on Thursday Kamboj said that the reforms of the UNSC are a critical issue that has long been debated and demands urgent attention.

ALSO READ: India's staunch stand on terrorism: 'Classification of terrorists for political comfort must end'

About UN Security Council

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members, and each Member has one vote. Under the Charter of the United Nations, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.

The Security Council takes the lead in determining the existence of a threat to the peace or an act of aggression. It calls upon the parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means and recommends methods of adjustment or terms of settlement. In some cases, the Security Council can resort to imposing sanctions or even authorising the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest World News