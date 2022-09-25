Ukraine, Myanmar, UNSC reforms: What UN Chief and EAM Jaishankar discussed

Follow us on Image Source : AP A readout of the meeting was issued by the Secretary General’s office that Guterres expressed appreciation for India’s cooperation with the UN.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday had a discussion with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Reform of the Security Council, the situation in Ukraine and Myanmar issues were discussed during their meeting.

Jaishankar Met Guterres on Saturday after he addressed the high-level UN General Assembly.

"An extensive discussion on pressing global challenges with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Agenda included the Ukraine conflict, UN reform, G20, climate action, food security and data for development,” Jaishankar tweeted.

A readout of the meeting was issued by the Secretary General’s office that Guterres expressed appreciation for India’s cooperation with the UN.

The Secretary-General and the Minister discussed prospects for the reform of the Security Council and the international situation, including Myanmar and Ukraine. They shared views on challenges related to food and energy security and the international financial system.

The Secretary-General and the Minister also discussed efforts to advance cooperation on climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable development, the readout said.

Latest World News