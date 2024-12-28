UN chief Guterres 'saddened' by death of Manmohan Singh, hails former PM's contributions to India, UN

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to Singh’s family.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed "deep" condolences on the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he played a "pivotal role" in shaping India's "economic trajectory". A statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, says that the Secretary-General is saddened to learn of the passing of Manmohan Singh. It added that Singh played an important role in India’s recent history, particularly in shaping the nation's economic trajectory.

The UN Chief also noted former prime minister's contribution to India and the UN, as the statement further reads, "As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh oversaw a period of significant economic growth and development in India. Under his leadership, India also strengthened its collaboration with the United Nations, contributing actively to global initiatives and partnerships."

"The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to Singh’s family and the Government and people of India," it said.

Global leaders pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Earlier, condolence messages for Manmohan Singh poured in from global leaders. In his tribute to india's former PM, US President Joe Biden said, "The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage."

French President Emmanuel Macron noted, " India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India."

The Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba also paid homage to India's former PM saying Singh's "endeavours built the foundation for the development of Japan-India relations."

Singh, who was the prime minister for two terms between 2004 and 2014 died on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi at the age of 92. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday amid the chanting of religious hymns. The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter Upinder Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

