Coronavirus vaccine must be considered public good with universal availability, says UN Chief

As the world is devastated due to the menace of coronavirus, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the global leaders that the under-trial vaccine for coronavirus must be made affordable with universal availability. This comes at the backdrop of the clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on humans, which has begun in several countries including the US and Britain.

The UN chief took to Twitter and said: "A COVID-19 vaccine must be considered a global public good. Not a vaccine for one country or one region--but a vaccine that is affordable, safe, effective, easily-administered and universally available--for everyone, everywhere."

His remarks were made at the launch of the global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 tools.

"A world free of COVID-19 required the biggest public health effort in global history: Data must be shared, resources mobilised and politics set aside. We are in the fight of our lives. We are in it together. And we will come out of it stronger, together," Guterres said.

This news collaboration was co-hosted by World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghereyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, the virus has infected more than 2.8 million people and killed at least 1,94,000 across the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)

