Ukrainian helicopters carried out strikes on its territory, claims Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia claims two attack helicopters carried out strikes on its territory. (Photo for representation.)

Russia claims two attack helicopters entered its airspace and fired at least six times on residential areas in the border village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region on Thursday. According to a report by news website RT, the attack left seven people injured.

According to a report by news website RT, the attack left seven people injured. According to the report, the choppers fired heavy weapons at the village, injuring seven people and damaging six houses, the investigators told RT.

Previous reports said that a two-year-old boy and his pregnant mother were among the victims of the attack. Two among the injured are in serious condition.



(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Latest World News